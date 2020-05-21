Neighbours bust massage parlour

The manager of a suburban massage parlour in Adelaide, as well as three of her workers, have been arrested for allegedly breaching coronavirus restrictions.

South Australia Police said officers attended the premises at Croydon Park in Adelaide's northwest on Monday afternoon after members of the public complained the non-essential business was still operating.

Two women from Croydon Park, aged 69 and 50, as well as a 45-year-old from Ferryden Park and a 42-year-old from Blakeview were arrested.

All four have been charged with breaching an Emergency Management Act notice and will appear at Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on July 3.

One of the women had previously been fined after breaching restrictions in April, police said.

The arrests come after more than a dozen people were fined $1000 each for attending a large "birthday party" over the weekend.

Police said they found a "small crowd" of about 30 to 40 people congregating on a street at Whyalla Norrie on the state's Eyre Peninsula at around 5:45pm on Saturday after receiving calls about "a large fight".

After educating the group about the current restrictions on gatherings, the crowd dispersed and police left the scene.

But three hours later, officers were called to an address on the same street over a noise complaint.

There they found "a large group of people" including adults and children who said they were celebrating a birthday.

Thirteen people, including seven women and six men aged between 20 and 67, were fined $1000 each for breaking the state's strict 10-person limit.

"Gatherings of more than 10 persons are currently prohibited in South Australia and the total number of persons present in a gathering must not exceed one person per four square metres," police warned.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in South Australia on Wednesday, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 439.

There have been four reported deaths in the state.

