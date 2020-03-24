Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
General view an entrance at NAB's head office in Melbourne, Tuesday March 17, 2020. NAB employees have been evacuated from the head office following a staff member being confirmed as positive to coronavirus today. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING
General view an entrance at NAB's head office in Melbourne, Tuesday March 17, 2020. NAB employees have been evacuated from the head office following a staff member being confirmed as positive to coronavirus today. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING
News

NAB worker fakes having coronavirus

by Phoebe Loomes and AAP
24th Mar 2020 10:37 AM

A bank worker who faked a positive result to a coronavirus test has been sacked after executives realised the worker had falsified the results.

The National Australia Bank employee whose fake coronavirus test result led to an evacuation at the bank's Melbourne head office has now been fired, according to reports.

NAB's chief people officer Susan Ferrier emailed staff on Monday to tell them the worker at the Bourke St building had falsified their positive result for a COVID-19 test on March 17.

coronaviruspromo

 

"We have since determined the testing information provided by the colleague appears to have been falsified," she wrote, according to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

"The colleague subsequently undertook a test which was negative. Reflecting the severity of this matter, the colleague will not be returning to NAB."

Last Monday, after the staffer lied about receiving the false positive test, and NAB employees were evacuated from the head office building in Melbourne, over fears they'd been exposed to the potentially deadly virus.

Ms Ferrier apologised for the uncertainty and stress caused by the situation. NAB has declined to comment on the issue further.

The headquarters, in Melbourne's docklands, is the workplace of about 6000 NAB staff.

 

- With AAP

Originally published as NAB worker fakes having coronavirus

An employee at NAB was sacked after they lied about having contracted the coronavirus. Picture: James Ross/AAP
An employee at NAB was sacked after they lied about having contracted the coronavirus. Picture: James Ross/AAP

More Stories

coronavirus employee nab sacked

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi vehicle crash Burnett Highway

        premium_icon Multi vehicle crash Burnett Highway

        News Truck and vehicle collided on Highway overnight

        CORONAVIRUS: Businesses adapt under Covid-19 bans

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Businesses adapt under Covid-19 bans

        News Locals urged to ‘keep the wheel turning’ and support businesses as they change...

        PHOTOS: Banana Shire’s best cupcake creations

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Banana Shire’s best cupcake creations

        News We asked you for photos of the baked goods that make you proud.

        Revealed: $3b for businesses, households

        premium_icon Revealed: $3b for businesses, households

        News Queensland Government is readying a $3 billion plan to soften the blow