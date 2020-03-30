Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Helicopter above Mooloolaba
Offbeat

Mystery chopper ‘hovering’ above raises eyebrows

Ashley Carter
30th Mar 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have been left wondering after a helicopter was seen "hovering" over Mooloolaba's suburban streets this morning.

Videos sent to the Daily show the chopper circling above streets blocks back from Mooloolaba beach, which it's reportedly been doing for more than an hour.

Theories have circulated online about the chopper, with some claiming it could be "scanning" the streets to check if residents were adhering to coronavirus restrictions.

However there is no evidence to support that claim.

Others have said the "ear-ringing" helicopter was simply from a flight training school.

mooloolaba offbeat
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION: Seat to close too call

        premium_icon ELECTION: Seat to close too call

        News Contested Banana Shire Council seat set for a nailbiting finish with votes stiil to count

        Police to step up COVID-19 enforcement measures in CQ

        premium_icon Police to step up COVID-19 enforcement measures in CQ

        Health Police outline how they will be stepping up enforcement of compliance for public...

        ELECTION: Results of the preliminary count

        premium_icon ELECTION: Results of the preliminary count

        News It looks like one divisional count is going to go down to the wire in the Banana...

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        Health 3600 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across Australia