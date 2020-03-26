WHAT NEXT: Racing across Queensland and in the Banana Shire a real chance of being suspended amid future Covid-19 bans.

WHAT NEXT: Racing across Queensland and in the Banana Shire a real chance of being suspended amid future Covid-19 bans.

A CLOUD of uncertainty hangs over the short-term future of racing meets at the Thangool Race Club with increasing Covid-19 bans.

Thangool Race Club president Pat Brennan said that he is unsure if his club will even be able to host their next meets on April 18 and May 23.

"My guess is we won't be racing in a month's time," Brennan said.

"If we get a case or two among the jockey's then that'll be it, I'd imagine.

"And with the PM a chance to raise Covid-19 bans to stage three around Australia that lowers the chances again."

Currently Racing Queensland are continuing to hold TAB race days while following stringent measures including temperature testing of jockeys and no patrons permitted to enter.

"We should race if we can and we've got to follow direction from Racing Queensland at this stage we are racing," Brennan said.

"Trainers and the owners need the prize money, but the overall health of the community is more important.

"Racing has been closed in NZ, all of Europe and South Africa already."

Brennan said the club will get an additional $1,500 on top of their $6,000 subsidiary they get from Racing Queensland if they were race in April and May with no crowds.

"Because we race eight times a year and we have a grass surface we get $6,000 a meeting to race to cover electricity, water the track and maintenance and another $1,500 on top of that," Brennan said.

"We would batten down the hatches and if we raced, we wouldn't need to employ bar staff and it wouldn't cost us as much to race.

"We wouldn't need to advertise, organise buses and we'd save money from the clean-up of rubbish.

"Given all that we wouldn't lose any money but if we couldn't go ahead with Thangool cup day or St Joey's day then we'd lose mega bucks."