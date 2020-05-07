‘My angels’: Police save woman, 80, four days after fall

POLICE and Care Army volunteers have swooped to the rescue of an elderly Queensland woman who was left alone in her home for four days after falling over.

Beaudesert resident Erika Freingruber, 80, was left alone and unable to stand after falling over in her home.

Luckily, Ms Freinburger had registered with the Queensland Care Army, an initiative akin the Mud Army of 2011, that seeks to support elderly and vulnerable residents through the coronavirus pandemic.

After days with no contact from Ms Freingruber, the volunteers became concerned and alerted police to the situation.

When Constable Max Gillet and Constable Glenn Engels visited Ms Freingruber's house they found her lying in a doorway 'unable to move'.

The 80-year-old told the officers she had been stranded in the same position for "four or five days".

Recalling the trauma, Ms Freingruber said 'I can't comprehend it, how all that happened'.

"I just stepped out of bed which I always do the same," she said.

"I don't know what happened must have fallen unconscious because there's time I can't account for."

Queensland Police constables Max Gillet and Glenn Engels visiting Erika Freingruber in QEII hospital

"Could you imagine a week, nearly, lying there without help, day and night?"

"I can't comprehend it, how all that happened"

Ms Freingruber was taken to QEII hospital with a broken hip caused by her fall.

She is recovering well.

The rescuing officers, whom Ms Freingruber affectionately calls 'my angels', recently visited Ms Freingruber in hospital bearing flowers.

The 80-year-old showered officers with affection, calling them, "My lifesavers, my angels, not policemen my angels."

"For us to have an opportunity to come here and present her with some flowers and see the smile on her face, a lot more colour, it's great for us," Const. Gillet said.

"It's really fulfilling to our role."

Constable Glenn Engels urged the community to volunteer for the Care Army initiative and for any elderly or vulnerable residents to register for help.

"That will help out immensely and hopefully help save more lives," he said.

Originally published as 'My angels': Police save woman, 80, four days after fall