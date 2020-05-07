Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Celebrity

Musk corrects Grimes over baby name

7th May 2020 8:30 AM

Elon Musk publicly corrected his girlfriend on Twitter after she made a tiny mistake when explaining their son's name.

Grimes gave birth at the start of the week and the couple later revealed that they'd named their son X Æ A-12.

The name quickly went viral with people from around the world guessing how exactly to pronounce it.

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed a baby boy.
Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed a baby boy.

One person on Twitter appeared to guess the pronunciation correctly because Musk liked their tweet. The tweet guessed the name was pronounced, "X Ash Archangel".

Grimes later took to Twitter to explain the name, writing:

• X, the unknown variable

• Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

• A=Archangel, my favorite song

But Grimes got one of the plane details wrong, and Musk let her know it.

The Tesla boss corrected his girlfriend online, tweeting in response: "SR-71, but yes".

As you can imagine, Grimes was less than impressed with being schooled so publicly by her partner.

She replied: "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound."

Give the lady a break, Elon!

 

Originally published as Musk corrects Grimes over baby name

baby baby names celebrity elon musk grimes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man being treated after highway crash

        premium_icon Man being treated after highway crash

        News Man in his 40s being treated for a back injury

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught

        Future tennis stars stay ahead of the curve

        premium_icon Future tennis stars stay ahead of the curve

        News Coaching lessons resume next week with bookings already underway

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B