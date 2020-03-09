HANNAH Clarke's brother has made an emotional tribute to his sister in which he described her as "one of the greatest mums to walk this Earth".

More than a thousand people have filled a large auditorium in Carindale to farewell Hannah and her children, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3 in a funeral service being held this morning.

Photographs of the children are being shown on large screens in a large auditorium in Carindale.

Hannah Clarke with her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey.

A large white coffin covered in pink flowers can be seen at the front of the room, with framed portraits of each on a table behind. Hannah and her three children will be laid to rest in a single coffin.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk are both in attendance.

Hannah's brother farewelled the sister he loved but couldn't protect in an emotional tribute at the funeral of the murdered mother and her three children.

Nat Clarke told an audience of more than 1000 people that he and his sister had only recently reconnected after losing contact for some years.

"It kills me Han that there were years we didn't talk," he said.

Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

"But I understand that now. I just wish I tried harder to connect with you during those times. But I am so grateful we got the last six months with you and the kids.

"I loved that we had you back in our lives and that our kids got to make so many great memories. 2020 was going to be the best year, as you told Stacey.

"You were looking forward to finally being happy."

He described each of her children in detail, saying his sister was one of the greatest mothers who ever lived.

"We weren't brother and sister - we were friends.

"You're so amazing Han, it's no wonder that your kids were just the same.

"Aaliyah, born 10th April, 2013. You were everything a big sister should be. You were strong, smart, energetic and quite bossy. You did everything at 120 per cent.

"There was no doubt in my mind that you were going places.

"You corrected your teacher on your very first day of school, telling her, 'it's OK, we're all here to learn' when she got your name wrong."

He said Laianah, born March 19, 2015, was the "ratbag" who was "always up to something".

"You had so much of Hannah in you and I could see so much of me in you as well.

"You were beautiful, sweet and caring and had a crazy imagination.

"You used to love rocking out with (her grandfather) to the likes of Kiss and AC/DC but you also loved to bake with (her grandmother) and Aaliyah. You were the sweetest kid and the most beautiful mermaid."

Trey, born December 4, 2016, was strong, sweet and caring, Nat said.

"You were your mother's little man and her best surprise," he said.

"You were my son's … best friend. You had the ability somehow to climb up me without (me) realising you were even there, to where I'd find you hanging off my back. You had the potential to grow up to be a wonderful young man."

Nat said his favourite memory of his sister and her children was also his last.

He tearfully described a recent trip to SeaWorld where his children and Hanna's had played in the water and watched the dolphins.

"We met in the car park," he said.

"You greeted (Nat's wife) Stacey and the boys with a hug. I greeted you with a wet willie and you didn't flinch.

"Aaliyah was so excited to see the dolphins. She raced in like they were going to go somewhere.

"The day was a pure joy. If you've ever tried to get three kids to behave, it's no easy task.

"But that day, they were angels."

Nat said he had thought about going home around noon but was convinced to stay longer so the children could play.

"Man I'm glad I did now, because those last couple of hours are ones that are carved in my heart," he said.

"The icing on the cake on what was already an amazing day."

He said the children had splashed and played in the water for another two hours until it was time to go.

"You thanked us for coming, we told you we loved you," Nat said.

"Those are the last things I said to the four most beautiful people I know and the last things that they would ever hear from me.

"I wouldn't want it any other way.

"I only wish there was more time.

"I'm so sorry I couldn't protect you Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey.

"We love and miss you all so much."

Hannah and her children were killed by her ex-husband after he ambushed her driving them to school.

She had been living with her parents after escaping the relationship.