Crime

Murder charge follows alleged island attack

by Shiloh Payne, Cormac Pearson
17th May 2020 6:13 PM
A MAN has been charged with murder following the alleged assault of a father of three in southeast Queensland.

Scott Pilton, 48, died in the Princess Alexandra Hospital Sunday morning after he suffered life-threatening facial injuries at a Lamb Island residence on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Perulpa Drive on Lamb Island in Moreton Bay about 1am Friday.

Paul Anthony Quinlan, 55, from Macleay Island, appeared in Brisbane Magistrate court on Friday and was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.

He was denied bail.

"He will now reappear before court tomorrow where the charge will be upgraded to murder," police said on Sunday.

Police said the pair were known to each other.

