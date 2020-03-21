Menu
A man accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.
Crime

Murder accused’s trial faces uncertainty over virus

by TESS IKONOMOU
21st Mar 2020 7:22 AM
A MAN accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.

Daniel Andrew Novley has pleaded not guilty to murder and was due to be on trial in the Townsville Supreme Court last Monday, but before a jury could be empaneled the court was told by telephone that defence barrister Scott Geeves' wife had been asked to attend the Townsville University Hospital to be tested for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday the matter was mentioned again and Justice David North asked Mr Geeves if his client would consider being tried before himself.

Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees said the family of the alleged murder victim had travelled from New Zealand and would want to be present during the trial.

Justice North adjourned the matter until Monday.

