Mum and bub who share a one in a two million bond

Little Elijah Kvisle arrived in a hurry - just in time to share a very special birthday.

Born 10 days before his due date and close to midnight on February 29, the Sydney bub has the same once-every-four-year birth date as his mum, Annelie.

With the odds of a parent and child both being born on a leap day about one in two million, Mrs Kvisle said their birthdays will definitely be a "talking point".

"It's just incredible odds given that he was 10 days early - it was actually quite amazing that he came on that day really," the mother-of-three said.

Annelie Kvisle and newborn son Elijah share an extra special bong – both born in a leap year on February 29. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"It's going to be kind of something fun for us to share, I suppose, although my birthday is probably now going to become obsolete."

Mrs Kvisle, an operating theatre nurse, started having contractions about 8.30pm last Saturday before she and her husband, Jason Kvisle, rushed to the Mater Hospital at North Sydney where they welcomed their son at 10.43pm.

Mr Kvisle said he bought three Lotto tickets after his son made an early entrance on his wife's 32nd birthday - or eight in leap years.

"I ended up waking up on Tuesday and on my phone I got an email saying 'you had won' and I was like: 'are you kidding me?'," the 35-year-old dad said.

Annelie and Jason Kvisle with their children Hailey, Elijah and Charlie. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"I opened it and it was only $26 but I guess I still won right?"

Mrs Kvisle's obstetrician Dr Sarah Woodbury said she might have "jinxed"' her patient.

"I love the 29th of February as a birthday and I was going: 'Oh my God, that would be so cool, can you imagine?' and she's like: 'Well yeah, I can and it's not that great when you're a kid'," Dr Woodbury said.

"So the poor darling went into labour and I scurried on in going: 'sorry, sorry, sorry'."

Dr Woodbury said she also tried to propose February 29 as possible induction dates for a few of her patients but "none of them wanted a bite of the cherry".

"They didn't want their child to be stuck with no birthday," she said.