SORE AFFAIR: Paranedics attended the scene of a multi vehicle crash outside of Dululu just after 9pm last night.

A patient with chest, neck and abdominal pain was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital after a truck and vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at 9.08pm last night.

Occurring outside of Dululu, a QAS spokesperson said the truck was a semi-trailer but there is no other information at this time.