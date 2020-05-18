Menu
Aerial fire fighting at Nana Glen in 2019. Photo Frank Redward
Multi million dollar aerial firefighting boost

18th May 2020 7:30 AM
AUSTRALIA'S aerial firefighting capability has received an annual $11 million boost to ensure additional aircraft are available for the 2020-21 and future bushfire seasons.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said the additional funding, bringing the annual Australian Government investment to $26 million, would increase aerial firefighting capacity across the country helping the States and Territories to prepare for summer.

"The $11 million boost to the national aerial firefighting fleet was announced in January by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and comes on top of the $15 million we already deliver each year for aerial firefighting," Minister Littleproud said.

"In previous fire seasons, these aircraft have been a comforting sight for people living in and around the bush.

"We recognise the vital role that aerial firefighting plays in protecting communities, and it's their integration with the hard work of firefighters on the ground, along with a well-prepared community, that makes the difference.

"Most importantly, this investment by the Australian Government will save lives and property."

The additional funding to the National Aerial Firefighting Centre will increase the length of existing lease arrangements and/or the number of contract opportunities available to aircraft owners/operators.

These aircraft, contracted on behalf of state and territory governments, are supplemented by additional state owned, and state contracted aircraft and other aircraft hired to meet peak demand across Australia.

The Australian Government is committed to working with states and territories to reduce the impacts of bushfires, and ensure the availability of resources to combat natural disasters.

