Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

by Isabella Magee
23rd May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast man has died after losing control of his motorcycle along the Bruce Highway early this morning.

Police investigators believe the 36-year-old man was travelling south along the highway before he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a pole in Mango Hill just before 2.30am.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway have since been reopened after the tragic incident left lanes closed for about four hours.

Originally published as Motorcyclist killed in tragic highway crash

crash death crashes motorcycle death road deaths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We need to get this country moving and making money again’

        premium_icon ‘We need to get this country moving and making money again’

        News With his hotel at just 18 per cent occupancy, a Banana Shire hotel owner wants intrastate travel opened up in Queensland to survive

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.

        Banana Shire a chance to share in $100 million

        premium_icon Banana Shire a chance to share in $100 million

        News Council to submit a list of projects for possible construction under funding from...

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge economy