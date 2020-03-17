Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Motorcyclist dies after falling down embankment

17th Mar 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash at Mount Nebo today.

Preliminary investigations indicate the rider was travelling along Mount Nebo Road around 11:30am when he lost control near Jolly's Lookout.

The rider and his bike then fell down a steep embankment.

The 61-year-old Closeburn man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash motorcyclist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Death toll rises to five as COVID-19 cases surge

        Death toll rises to five as COVID-19 cases surge

        Health There has been a surge of coronavirus cases confirmed in NSW, WA and Queensland, bringing the nation's total to 375.

        Banana Shire residents reveal what they would do as mayor

        premium_icon Banana Shire residents reveal what they would do as mayor

        News Common theme emerges as we put the power of council in hands of the people.

        MEMORIAL: Darts community's tribute to loveable larrikin

        premium_icon MEMORIAL: Darts community's tribute to loveable larrikin

        News Memorial day for former junior Biloela darts player who took his life almost 12...

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News How Aussies are being urged to dob in their mates