SIGNIFICANT INJURIES: A male patient was transported in a stable condition to Biloela Hospital last night after a motorcycle crash.

ONE male patient was transported to Biloela Hospital at 6.17pm last night following a motorcycle crash on Jambin Dakenba Road.

The male suffered significant arm and leg injuries and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.