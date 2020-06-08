Prime minister Scott Morrison continues to enjoy high approval ratings thanks to his government's response to the coronavirus and economic downturn, the latest Newspoll conducted for The Australian shows.

Popular support for the Coalition dropped a point to 42 per cent but the Coalition maintains a lead of 51-49 based on preferences.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: AAP

Labor's primary vote also dropped a point to 34 per cent.

The PM's satisfaction level also remains at a record high of 66 per cent while his disapproval level has fallen by just a point, to 29 per cent.

Not since Kevin Rudd's first term in government has a prime minster enjoyed such high approval ratings over a prolonged period of time.

Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd is seen addressing attendees during CEDA's 2020 Economic and Political Overview. Picture: AAP

Mr Morrison retained a 56 per cent approval rating as preferred prime minister over Anthony Albanese, whose preferred prime minister rating dropped a point to 29 per cent.

Overall, the Labor leader's approval rating fell three points to 41 per cent while his dissatisfaction rating dropped from 39 per cent to 38 per cent.

Anthony Albanese is well behind Scott Morrison in the popularity stakes, according to the latest Newspoll results. Picture: AAP

The Greens had a two-point rise in approval, from 10 per cent to 12 per cent, while Pauline Hanson's One Nation party rose by a point to 4 per cent.

These Newspoll results are based on interviews conducted between June 3 and June 6, based on 1512 online interviews of voters. Results have an error margin of 2.5 per cent.

Originally published as Morrison still riding high, Newspoll shows