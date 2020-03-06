More than 150 players have a blast at tournament

HIGH octane and highly entertaining footy was the order of the day in Biloela over the weekend.

The Biloela Panthers held its annual rugby league nines tournament on February 29 with more than 150 players competing across 10 men's teams and a record four women's teams.

Club secretary Chloe Stevens said teams came as far as Ipswich, Emerald, Taroom and Monto to take part.

"We were lucky to have good sides come to our club and compete," Stevens said.

"The games were open and fast paced.

"There was a lot more room for all the players to throw some great cut out passes or put in a chip and chase here and there.

"There was some good backyard footy played."

Emu Park won the women's draw and Bremer River Turtles won the men's draw.

Stevens said the grand finals were 'unreal' with onlookers looking forward to those clashes throughout the day.

The Biloela Panthers men's side won one of their three matches in Pool A where they faced Monto, Emu Park B and the Shorty9'ers, with the Shorty9'ers making both the men's and women's final.

"Biloela went up against some really hard competition," Stevens said.

"We played a couple of teams that are purely nine-a-side teams that travel and do it all year.

"It was great for our boys to have this experience and play against these teams.

"We were unlucky but the boys had fun and played well together."

Stevens said crowd numbers were down on the average number the club would pull for their nines tournament but said all the teams and players mingled and enjoyed each other's company off the field.

Panthers president Pat Barron said the nines tournament offered a different experience for his players and a chance to test their mettle against different competition.

"It's not so serious, it's more of a social event compared to other similar events," Barron said.

"It's a way to build interest in the Callide Valley for football because we are struggling for numbers at the club this year."