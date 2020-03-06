Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper has flown a motorcyclist to hospital, after he was injured in an accident on a dirt track, in Monto on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper has flown a motorcyclist to hospital, after he was injured in an accident on a dirt track, in Monto on Saturday, February 29, 2020. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Monto motorcyclist airlifted after crash

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
1st Mar 2020 9:51 AM | Updated: 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a motorcyclist to hospital after he was injured in an accident on a dirt track in the North Burnett.

It's believed the man, who is in 50s, was riding on a slippery, steep slope, when he lost control of his bike and crashed down the hill.

The rescue helicopter was called to the scene, north of Monto, around 3.30pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The QAS critical care paramedic and other QAS paramedics who were at the scene treated the patient for multiple injuries.

The man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

monto crash monto motorbike accident racq lifeflight rescue helicopter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        News Farm and suppliers struggling to pay for basic household expenses are encouraged to...

        ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        premium_icon ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        News Judy regrets not seeing the signs before her brother took his life

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        News Help us decide on the region’s best businesses, trades, people and events.