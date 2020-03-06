Monto motorcyclist airlifted after crash

Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper has flown a motorcyclist to hospital, after he was injured in an accident on a dirt track, in Monto on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

BUNDABERG'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a motorcyclist to hospital after he was injured in an accident on a dirt track in the North Burnett.

It's believed the man, who is in 50s, was riding on a slippery, steep slope, when he lost control of his bike and crashed down the hill.

The rescue helicopter was called to the scene, north of Monto, around 3.30pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The QAS critical care paramedic and other QAS paramedics who were at the scene treated the patient for multiple injuries.

The man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.