Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called out to an arson in Logan this morning. Picture: Renae Droop

A YOUNG family has managed to escape from their burning house with their lives after several molotov cocktails were thrown at the property south of Brisbane this morning.

A 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a baby all managed to exit safely from their home in Killara Blvd at Logan Reserve following the arson incident just after 2am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called out to an arson in Logan Reserve this morning. Picture: Renae Droop

A man reportedly walked onto a vacant block next to the home with an esky and started hurling molotov cocktails at the building.

A woman holding a baby at the home on Thursday morning. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst

It is believed one was thrown into the baby's bedroom and another in the kitchen, which caused the fire.

Detectives are investigating the incident after a crime scene was established at 3.30am.

The parents told police they don't know why they were targeted.

A broken window at the Killara Bvd home. Picture: Renae Droop

Queensland Police said initial investigations suggest several bottles of an unknown flammable substance were thrown at the property, which sparked a fire in the kitchen.

A crime scene was established at the Logan address at 3.30am. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst

Emergency services were called to the address around 2.15am and found smoke coming from the house with a car also set on fire at the front of the property.

The fires were quickly brought under control.

Investigations are continuing.

Police have CCTV footage of the incident and are calling out for any witnesses.

Originally published as Molotov cocktail hit baby's room in arson attack