Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were last seen in Crows Nest.
40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were last seen in Crows Nest. Qld Police
Breaking

MISSING: Urgent appeal to find missing mum and daughter

14th May 2020 6:39 AM

TOOWOOMBA police are appealing for urgent public assistance to locate 40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was at a Crows Nest home around 11:30am yesterday (May 12).

Police hold concern for their safety and wellbeing.

The child is described as of Asian appearance, with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink winter onesie with a zippered front.

Angela is Taiwanese, with long black hair, brown eyes and of a slim build. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the front, black tights, with a pink scrunchie in her hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks missing person toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed there has been just one case of coronavirus recorded in the state overnight, ending a run of two days in a row without one.

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        News The top 12 hairdressers in the region have been short-listed. It’s up to you to...

        Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        premium_icon Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        Rural Fears of an escalating trade war with China have intensified

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up