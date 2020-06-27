Menu
premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.
Police are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.
News

MISSING: Have you seen teenage girl?

Lachlan Mcivor
by and Lachlan McIvor
27th Jun 2020 9:40 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.

The teenage girl was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen leaving a Cemetary Road address on Thursday, June 18.

The teenager is described as caucasian, about 165cm tall, slim build and has blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark hoodie.

Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this teenage girl or has any information on her whereabouts to come forward and speak to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2001311249 within the online suspicious activity form.

missing person police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Priceless memories captured in print

        Priceless memories captured in print

        News A former Central Telegraph correspondent reflects on her time with the newspaper

        Small regional business to share in $50 million

        Small regional business to share in $50 million

        News Round 2 of the Small Business COVID-19 Adaptation Grant Program is opened and...

        Managing men’s health before it’s too late

        Managing men’s health before it’s too late

        News With men having higher suicide rates, the focus this Men’s Health Week is better...

        Music legend rounds out huge line-up

        Music legend rounds out huge line-up

        News Tickets sold like hot cakes when it was announced Shannon Noll would be a headline...