Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two workers at a mine have been placed in isolation as their employer awaits test results for coronavirus.
Two workers at a mine have been placed in isolation as their employer awaits test results for coronavirus.
Business

Mine workers in isolation amid coronavirus fears

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
6th Mar 2020 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

 

Hail Creek Mine, west of Mackay.
Hail Creek Mine, west of Mackay.

More to come.

coronavirus editors picks glencore hail creek coal mine health isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two years of detention takes toll on family

        premium_icon Two years of detention takes toll on family

        News THE toll prolonged detention has had on a Biloela family is showing, as today marks two years since they were forced from their home due to a visa dispute.

        New business a proud highlight

        premium_icon New business a proud highlight

        News Beauty therapist under spotlight

        Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        premium_icon Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        News Next generation of fishers to learn valuable lessons to maintain the sustainability...

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions