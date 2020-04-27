Families commemorate war heroes by lighting the dawn

ON GUARD: Andrew, Ronan, Layla and Jahan Boyd up for the dawn service.

ON GUARD: Andrew, Ronan, Layla and Jahan Boyd up for the dawn service.

ANZAC DAY commemorations were especially solemn this year as Australians paid their respects to the fallen.

Under Covid-19 guidelines residents across Australia experienced a very different Anzac Day this year.

The #Lightupthedawn movement saw Australians stand at the end of their driveways to commemorate our war heroes during the dawn service.

Anthea Boyd's family is a military family, with she and her husband both having served in the Army Reserves for more than a decade.

"Anzac Day holds a special place in our heart, remembering all the service men and women who have put their life on the line for us to have our freedom," Mrs Boyd said.

"I think there were more people that actually showed their respects this year.

"The driveway initiative brought more people out I think at that time of the day for Anzac Day than there usually is."

Anthea and her husband, along with their kids, Ronan (17), Jahan (14) and Layla (13), constructed a cenotaph from their outdoor fireplace and stood guard during the livestreaming of the dawn service from the Australian War Memorial.

This was followed by their version of a gunfire breakfast.

"On a normal Anzac Day we would attend the dawn service, have breakfast at the RSL and attend the main parades in Biloela and Thangool," Mrs Boyd said.

"Usually it's a busy day for us but it was nice to spend time just as a family unit."

Simone Haley and her family woke at 5.30am to stand on their driveway with lit candles and listened to the Last Post while also laying a wreath that children Aurora (5) and Talon (7) constructed and decorated the day before.

"It was good to pay respects still, even if it was in a different way to what we were used to.

"The kids' great-great grandfather Thorpe fought in 1915 in Italy, Belgium and France.

"The kids wear his medals on Anzac Day when they march.

"Mum tells us stories and my uncle does too about him but I did know more about him."

Mrs Boyd's grandfather served in World War II which motivated her to serve in the reserves for a decade and now her three children are all members of Army Cadet Unit 148 (Biloela).