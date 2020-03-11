Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival And Daytime Stage
2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival And Daytime Stage
Music

Miley Cyrus takes wrecking ball to bushfire relief concert

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
11th Mar 2020 5:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The coronavirus has taken a wrecking ball to a bushfire relief concert, with headline act Miley Cyrus pulling out of the charity gig due to fears over the health crisis.

Organisers have cancelled Friday's concert in Melbourne following the international pop star's withdrawal.

It comes after a pregnant Katy Perry shrugged off coronavirus fears to perform her hits Roar and Firework in front of 80,000 fans at the women's T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne on Sunday.

A wrecking ball has demolished the Bushfire Relief Concert plans after headline act Miley Cyrus pulled out of the charity gig over coronavirus fears. Picture: Getty
A wrecking ball has demolished the Bushfire Relief Concert plans after headline act Miley Cyrus pulled out of the charity gig over coronavirus fears. Picture: Getty

International pop star Cyrus said her decision was based on the recommendations of US health authorities.

"I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bushfire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon," she posted on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cyrus appeared on the Today show to promote the concert.

"This isn't something I could do from home," she said.

"This is something that required me to physically go and connect with the Australian people that have always just been so welcoming to me."

She was scheduled to perform with rapper Lil Nas X and Aussie pop duo The Veronicas at the concert.

Another show organised by the same company - TEG Dainty - and headlined by Robbie Williams is due to go ahead as planned on Saturday.

Globally, Madonna, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Mariah Carey and Slipknot have all axed or postponed shows due to coronavirus.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire relief concert coronavirus entertainment miley cyrus music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Launch of playgroup a success for rural school

        premium_icon Launch of playgroup a success for rural school

        News Prospect Creek State School students embrace opportunity to learn new languages.

        Exploring robotics part of St Joey’s schedule

        premium_icon Exploring robotics part of St Joey’s schedule

        News St Joseph’s Biloela announces 2020 school leaders and student volunteers lend a...

        Biloela and surrounds cop downpour

        premium_icon Biloela and surrounds cop downpour

        News How much rain have we got this afternoon and is there more on the way?

        Weaning process examined at Moura workshop

        premium_icon Weaning process examined at Moura workshop

        News Livestock industry experts to help cattle producers with weaning process at an...