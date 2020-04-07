Milestone event cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

The 85th Callide Valley Show is one of many regional events to be cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFTER operating annually for 84 years, a major community celebration is one of the many regional events to be called off to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Central Queensland.

Callide Valley Agricultural and Pastoral Society Inc. has made the “difficult” decision to cancel the 85th Callide Valley Show which was expected to hit the Biloela Showgrounds on May 15 and 16.

Secretary Anthea Boyd said the committee considered every option before deciding to cancel the annual event.

“It is understandable how disappointing this will be for our community who is also struggling with the drought, even though most of our region has received life-sustaining rain in the last month,” she said.

“Our management staff and volunteers are also feeling the disappointment and sadness that will be felt through many sectors of our community.”

The Australian government suspended all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people in March and have continued to enforce various social distancing rules.

Ms Boyd said considering the circumstances, the cancellation of the annual community event was the safest option for volunteers, performers, competitors, and show patrons of all ages.

“We also believe this is the best option moving forward to ensure the viability of the Callide Valley Show in the future,” she said.

The two-day event was to be packed with entertainment and activities including horse events, amusement rides, cooking displays, market stalls, rodeo, fireworks, crash-a-rama, motorcycle fun and more.

Ms Boyd said many industries across the region would feel the loss of the community celebration.

Although the much-loved show won’t go on in 2020, the Callide Valley Show is expected to be back in 2021.

With more than a year to prepare for the milestone celebration, Ms Boyd said it would be bigger and better than ever, and certainly one to mark in the calendar.

The 85th Callide Valley Show will take place on May 14 and 15 in 2021.

