Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Midnight countdown for cruise ships’ exit

by Sonia Kohlbacher
7th Apr 2020 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HEALTH Minister Steven Miles has highlighted the need to stop cruise ships docking in Queensland, with 80 per cent of the state's coronavirus fatalities linked to ships.

All cruise ships anchored in Queensland waters will leave by tonight as the state continues to crack down on movements to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Miles said four of Queensland's five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships.

Passengers accounted for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and another six people had caught the virus from them.

"We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus," he said.

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that remain have been ordered to exit Queensland waters by a minute before midnight tonight.

 

 

The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard
The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Midnight countdown for cruise ships' exit

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 cruise ships editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The travellers temporarily calling Biloela home

        premium_icon The travellers temporarily calling Biloela home

        News Shani Hoffman has had to suddenly postpone her plans and find work in Biloela.

        Milestone event cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Milestone event cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

        News List of events that have been cancelled or postponed across the region.

        50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        premium_icon 50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        Crime A CENTRAL American has been sentenced over an incident where he Salsa danced with...

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19