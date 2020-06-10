Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital after a horror incident at a workplace in Brisbane’s south.
A man has been rushed to hospital after a horror incident at a workplace in Brisbane’s south.
News

Metal falls on man in horror workplace incident

by Cormac Pearson
10th Jun 2020 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition after a piece of metal fell on top of him at a workplace on Brisbane's southside this morning.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit all attended the scene on Macbarry Plc, Rocklea at 10.17am.

It is believed the man was the only person involved in the incident. He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Metal falls on man in horror workplace incident

More Stories

editors picks workplace accident workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top homegrown talent excited for major festival

        premium_icon Top homegrown talent excited for major festival

        News Baralaba country music singer songwriter makes a big impact on the charts with new single

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine

        NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        premium_icon NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        News The cancellation of the rugby league competition means a Biloela rugby team won’t...

        UPDATE: Status of upcoming events

        premium_icon UPDATE: Status of upcoming events

        News As the threat of COVID-19 begins to ease, event organisers are making tough...