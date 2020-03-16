MEMORIAL: Darts community's tribute to loveable larrikin

Bryce Hayes is remembered for his loveable personality and skill as a darts player.

Bryce Hayes is remembered for his loveable personality and skill as a darts player.

A YOUNG gun from Biloela is being remembered at a memorial day to raise awareness about youth suicide.

The Callide Valley District Darts Association will hold the Bryce Hayes Memorial Day to remember 26-year-old Bryce Hayes who took his own life on March 20, 2019.

Club president and Bryce's uncle, Wayne Watson, said the memorial day of darts would be on May 30 and would not be just about remembering Bryce but also about raising awareness of youth suicide.

"He was a larrikin but at the same time he was pleasant and everyone knew him and liked him," Mr Watson said.

"You never really know though how someone may be feeling.

"We (Wayne and Bryce's mum) saw glimpses but for the average person they wouldn't of noticed."

Born in 1993, Bryce and his mother relocated back to Biloela in 2007 where he played junior footy, worked at Simmons Bakery and was a member of the CVDDA.

Standby-Support After Suicide, which supports anyone impacted by suicide at any stage of their life, will attend the memorial day and all proceeds from raffles and team nominations will go to the organisation.

"I always hear about all the charities and all the support to prevent youth suicide," Mr Watson said.

"I hadn't heard a lot about the work people do with the people that have to live with suicide after someone they know has done it.

"I don't think it really matters if you live rurally or in the city regarding your chances of suicide, it comes down to the person themselves I believe."

Mr Watson and his sister presented the idea for the memorial day to the CVDDA board who were "happy to be on board" with organising a day of darts, drinks and good times all for a cause.

"It's about highlighting that things like this can happen," Mr Watson said.

"We'll have all sorts of games going on the day and a host of prizes.

"I'm also looking for more sponsorship."

Teams of three must nominate by 8am on Saturday, May 30, for a 9am start on the same day.

Entry cost is $20 per player and that includes lunch and a drink ticket.

Visit the CVDDA Facebook page or contact Wayne Watson at 0448 175 414 to enter a team or for inquiries.

If this story raises issues for you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.