Mechincal business backlogged by Covid-19

MOVING PARTS: Steve Hancox from BMAS Biloela believes his business will really feel the pinch of Covid-19 months down the track.

THE agricultural and construction industry is chugging along for now but the question remains for how long.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced some businesses across the Banana Shire to close either temporarily or permanently.

BMAS Biloela parts manager Steve Hancox said that there has been a significant decline in mechanical services which has resulted in the loss of staff.

"We immediately noticed that light vehicle servicing and general servicing stopped, people aren't travelling so they aren't spending money on their cars," Mr Hancox said.

"We've had to lay off two staff members that focused on general servicing and light vehicles.

"As far as the bottom line goes I imagine we will take a hit it's just a matter of how much."

Not all doom and gloom, Mr Hancox said that their agricultural services are holding the business in decent stead.

"We are lucky our core industry is agriculture and everybody still needs food on the table," Mr Hancox said.

"I think farmers are still using our equipment as normal, we've had rain so we are expecting planting to pick up.

"Farmers I don't think are impacted at this stage, we expect an impact in a month or so."

Jason Williams from B & S Kitchens Biloela said that he is fortunate his cabinet making business hasn't suffered a huge financial hit from Covid-19.

"Its quiet don't get me wrong, but we still have enough work to keep us occupied right now," Mr Williams said.

"If it goes on for too long then it could be a problem.

"We are isolated out here in the Banana Shire in the fact we have no cases so far."

Mr Williams believes that a number of businesses in the industrial sector of Biloela appear to have enough work to keep them afloat in the short term.

Accessing machinery parts from overseas and domestically under strict policing of freight and interstate travel is causing significant backlogs for Mr Hancox's employees and customers.

"At the moment the supply for parts domestically is accessible but if that diminishes we will struggle to get parts in," Mr Hancox said.

"It can be up to a week to get stock out of Melbourne and anything overseas is weeks and weeks.

"Machinery ordered prior to Covid-19 that was due at the end of March has been held up overseas and we won't see that for a couple of months."

Mr Hancox said contingencies, including the laying off of three staff members, have been put in place to mitigate the bottom line loss as much as possible.

"It's difficult to know exactly what is going to happen," Mr Hancox said.

"From our perspective, we see the longer it goes on the greater the impact and I imagine our biggest impact will be seen in two-three months."