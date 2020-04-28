Mayor makes his decision on downloading the coronavirus app

MAYOR Tom Tate after conducting his own research has become a fan of a new app launched by the Federal Government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Councillor Tate at a media conference yesterday admitted he had not downloaded the app and was not sure about privacy issues saying "I don't want to give up my civil liberty".

Coast LNP MPs yesterday in a joint announcement were strongly in favour, all downloading the app.

Mayor Tom Tate at Evandale, being sworn in by CEO Dale Dixon as Gold Coast Mayor for a third term. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Cr Tate today told The Bulletin: "After examining the detail and legislation I have now downloaded the COVIDsafe app.

"As with all decisions relating to this pandemic, I have considered my position carefully and done my research.

"I have weighed up this situation and am now satisfied that it will help battle COVID-19 without impacting my civil liberties.

"I encourage others to do their own research and make an informed decision for themselves."

Originally published as Mayor's backflip on coronavirus app