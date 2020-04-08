Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
Politics

Mathias Cormann resisting pay cut for MPs

by Daniel McCulloch
8th Apr 2020 11:34 AM

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is digging in against growing calls for federal politicians to take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Senator Cormann has told the remuneration tribunal to institute a pay freeze but refuses to go further.

"Right now politicians are probably working harder than they ever have," he told ABC radio.

"This is the most intense period in my working life that I am going through, and I think it's the same for most if not all of my colleagues."

The federal parliament will meet on Wednesday to pass a $130 billion wage subsidy program designed to save six million jobs.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 economy editors picks mathias cormann pay cut politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        premium_icon Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        Health Queensland has had the slowest rate of increase in new coronavirus infections of any state this past week – but experts don’t know exactly why, and warn it could be set...

        The travellers temporarily calling Biloela home

        premium_icon The travellers temporarily calling Biloela home

        News Shani Hoffman has had to suddenly postpone her plans and find work in Biloela.

        Milestone event cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Milestone event cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

        News List of events that have been cancelled or postponed across the region.

        RSLs encourage driveway ceremonies this Anzac Day

        premium_icon RSLs encourage driveway ceremonies this Anzac Day

        News Coronavirus restrictions mean people cannot gather for the usual dawn services.