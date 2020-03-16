Menu
Mater Private Hospital Townsville was working with the public health system to slow the spread of COVID-19. Picture: PATRICK GEE
Health

Mater Hospital confirms testing

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
16th Mar 2020 3:23 PM
Townsville's private hospital has confirmed multiple people have been tested for COVID-19 as it works to support the public health system to contain the virus.

A spokesman from Mater Private Hospital Townsville said yesterday no patients had tested positive to coronavirus at its testing facility in the emergency department.

It comes as a 69-year-old Townsville man tested positive to the virus days after he had flown to New Zealand.

The spokesman did not disclose how many people had been tested at the hospital.

The hospital has been training staff and making all necessary plans as it works through its "outbreak management plan".

The spokesman said the safety of its patients and staff was the highest priority.

He encouraged anyone who was worried they may have been exposed to the virus to call ahead of time before presenting at the hospital.

