MasterChef favourite’s shock departure. Picture: CHannel 10.
TV

MasterChef favourite’s shock departure

by Bella Fowler
4th May 2020 5:22 AM

A long-running MasterChef favourite has been sent packing from All Stars with an immunity pin after her "crunchy and gooey" pressure test dishes failed to impress the judges.

Dani Venn, who was a contestant in the third season of the beloved cooking competition, cooked a battered miso eggplant dish that was lacking crunch in round one's challenge, and son-in-law eggs that proved more runny than gooey in round two.

While both were far from lacking in flavour, they failed to meet the brief, and she was forced to hang up her apron.

Twisting the knife, the star chef was sent packing with the pin she opted not to play at the beginning of the challenge.

"At least, you know, it will become the legend of Dani Venn and the immunity pin," the bubbly wholefoods cook joked as she left the kitchen.

Season 3 star Dani Venn joked about her remaining immunity pin on her way out of the competition. Picture: Channel 10.
In round one's crunch challenge, dishes presented by Simon, Sarah T, Tracy, Reynold and Ben U smashed the brief and saw them sent straight up to the gantry, safe from elimination.

But for five hopeful cooks, the crisp-factor just wasn't there, sending them through to round two of elimination.

With Dani cooking against close friend Khanh Ong, along with season three's Hayden Quinn, season two runner up Callum Hann, and season ten's Brendan Pang, it was a tight race to the finish line.

Between Hayden's lack of seasoning and Callum's lacklustre crab dish, fans were convinced one of the two were going home.

However, Hayden's egg ravioli pulled through, and Callum's piña colada-inspired dessert just gooey enough to scrape by.

It was Dani’s runny egg that saw her undoing. Picture: Channel 10.
Fans watching at home were devastated for Dani, who was given the option to save herself with her pin at the beginning of the challenge.

Instead, she chose to complete the cook, confident that she could prove her worth and stay in the running for top spot.

Some even likened it to a scene that might play out on an episode of Survivor.

 

MasterChef: All Stars continues Monday night at 7.30 on Channel 10.

 

 

