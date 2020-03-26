Married exactly eight years to the day of being together

BIG SMILES: Eight years of anniversary flower petals were put to good use at the wedding of Savannah Price and Adrian Brazier.

RELAXED and fun is how 25-year-old Savannah Brazier described her special day when she tied the knot with Adrian Brazier, 26.

The pair met in high school around the age of 15 and, for Mrs Brazier, it was her husband’s sense of humour that first attracted her to him.

Mr Brazier’s annual anniversary flowers became more than a symbol of their love but also became a practical tool for their wedding day.

“Every year Adrian had given me a dozen roses for our anniversary since year one,” Mrs Brazier said.

“Every year I had dried every single petal of those roses over the years and we used these as confetti as we walked back down the aisle as husband and wife.”

The couple were wed on October 12, 2019 which marked exactly eight years together as a couple.

Mrs Brazier said her husband had a ring in his possession two years prior to proposing on a Gold Coast beach in 2018.

“We were walking along the beach when it happened,” Mrs Brazier said.

“I said I will take my shoes off and he said no I’ve got it and when he went down to take them off he pulled out a ring instead.”

Mrs Brazier is a pharmacist and her husband an electrician meaning the pair aren’t at the mercy of having time together split up by shift work.

“Adrian is very well grounded, that’s attractive, and he’s hardworking,” Mrs Brazier said.

“It was so long ago when we met each other’s parents I can barely remember.

“His parents are cool and so are mine, so we all get along well.”

Kids are down the line for the pair who were wed at Henderson Park Farm, Rockhampton.

The bride’s favourite moment was the ‘amazing’ first dance and for the groom it was simply seeing his bride walk down the aisle.