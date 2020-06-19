Man’s racist rant at 7-Eleven

A shopper at 7-Eleven captured the moment a man went on a racist rant, blaming Asian people for the coronavirus.

An Asian man captured the terrifying moment he was attacked and blamed for the coronavirus.

Sungmin Kwon posted videos of the incident on Facebook where a man went on a racist rant and became aggressive at a 7-Eleven in New York City.

The South Korean man said he was buying some snacks at the convenient store when the man behind him in the queue went on a "disgusting racist rant" against Asians, saying they were the cause for the pandemic, were filthy, and did not belong in the country.

"I called him out on his bulls**t and he approached me," he wrote on Facebook.

"He tried to kick me while calling me a g**k.

"That's when I took my phone out and he begins to assault me. He did push me to the ground but it didn't hurt."

The 23-year-old said racism was getting tiring and it was frustrating incidents like this still happened.

Mr Kwon also posted a photo of the man's licence plate.

The man was filmed in a 7-Eleven in New York. Picture: Sungmin Kwon

The New York City Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Detective Sophia Mason said officers responded to a 911 call for a dispute at the Queens convenience store about 8.30pm Saturday.

She told NBC News a 23-year-old man told police an unknown man had yelled at and shoved him "causing him alarm and annoyance".

Detective Mason said no injuries were reported and the suspect, who was making "anti-Asian and derogatory remarks", fled in a grey Jeep Cherokee.

In one of the videos the man can be heard yelling, "Get the f*** outta here".

Mr Kwon also turned the camera on himself and said, "He just assaulted me. This man had just assaulted me".

He told the Daily News he thought it was important to speak up and show people like him this behaviour would not be tolerated.

Racism against Asian Americans has surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Anti-Defamation League has recorded dozens of incidents.

Last week an Asian woman exercising in a California park was the victim of racist abuse from a woman who threatened violence and yelled, "Go back to whatever f**king Asian country you came from".

The disturbing incident, captured last Wednesday, went viral after the woman's friend posted it on Twitter.

My coworker/friend encountered an evil racist at the park during her workout in Torrance today 🤬 pic.twitter.com/z0fXtUNpmI — Sweet T (@mynamegangg) June 10, 2020

