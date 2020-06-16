Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic image of the new iPhone 4 from Apple. Mobile phone
Generic image of the new iPhone 4 from Apple. Mobile phone
Crime

Man’s 105 messages to ex he allegedly threatened to kill

by Lea Emery
16th Jun 2020 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly threatened to kill his former partner, sent her 105 text messages in a month and called her once a day has been denied bail.

Nicholas Philip Johnston appeared in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday where he faced multiple charges including unlawful stalking.

Police allege Johnston, who lives in Hervey Bay, broke up with his partner months ago, had been sending her multiple messages and went to her house on Saturday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the Gold Coast woman had received 105 text messages and at least one phone call a day between May 28 and June 13 this year.

The court was told Johnston had made threats to kill.

Defence lawyer David Carlin, of Legal Aid Queensland, said Johnston lived hundreds of kilometres away in Hervey Bay and the risk to the woman was low.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley denied Johnston bail.

"I am concerned for the safety of the aggrieved in this matter," she said.

"That is my major concern and I am of the view he should be placed in custody."

The matter was adjourned until Friday.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

domestic violence editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greater freedom for the fur babies

        premium_icon Greater freedom for the fur babies

        News Community holds its breath to see if funding approval is gained to build a much needed dog park

        Town's youth encouraged to step into community support role

        premium_icon Town's youth encouraged to step into community support role

        News Banana Shire association calls on those with a passion for their town to volunteer...

        Business rejuvenated with a flood of clients through the door

        premium_icon Business rejuvenated with a flood of clients through the...

        News Rural massage therapist looks to take her business to the next level by adding to...

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk updates state on coronavirus