Crime

Man fights for life after brutal bashing

by Marcel Baum
15th May 2020 11:19 AM
A MAN is fighting for his life after an alleged assault that required critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit at a Moreton Bay island early this morning.

A police spokesman said two people are assisting police after the alleged serious assault at a private residence on Lamb Island at around 12am this morning.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head injuries.

A police spokesman said a crime scene had been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

