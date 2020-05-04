Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash
A MAN has been rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in a jet ski incident.
Paramedics were called to the incident at Coomera just before 8am Monday.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man and a jetski were spotted in the water by a member of the public.
It's unclear how the accident happened, the spokesman said.
The man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.
Originally published as Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash