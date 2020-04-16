Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is about to be flown to hospital after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace.
A man is about to be flown to hospital after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace. Tobi Loftus
Breaking

Man seriously injured after falling 2m from roof at work

Ashley Carter
by
16th Apr 2020 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered significant injuries after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics rushed to the incident about 11am and treated the man for "pretty nasty" leg and pelvic injuries, as well as spinal precautions.

The rescue helicopter was also tasked to the scene.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment and was in a serious but stable condition.

cooroibah queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        premium_icon Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        Education Annastacia Palaszczuk will not release the health advice her Government relied on when making the decision to only open schools for the children of essential workers.

        The big issues sworn in council will tackle this term

        premium_icon The big issues sworn in council will tackle this term

        News Elected councillors sworn into office and immediately put in the hot seat

        CQ couple dress up to enjoy country races from home

        premium_icon CQ couple dress up to enjoy country races from home

        News With COVID-19 restrictions making it so crowds can’t attend race days, the couple...

        Biloela family Federal Court ruling expected in days

        premium_icon Biloela family Federal Court ruling expected in days

        News Decision will help determine whether family can return home.