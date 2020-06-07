Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services are still on scene and have so far transported one male from the residence with major burns.
Emergency services are still on scene and have so far transported one male from the residence with major burns.
News

Man seriously burned in house inferno

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jun 2020 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in hospital after sustaining multiple burns in a house fire in Logan on Saturday night.

While the fire was believed to be under control by 9.45pm, emergency crews remained on scene at the Daintree Drv, Logan Village, property late on Saturday night after first responding to calls for help just before 8pm.

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after sustaining burns to his face and arms.

He was transported to Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital.

Originally published as Man seriously burned in house inferno

house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heroes of the pandemic: Saving lives everyday

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Saving lives everyday

        News A Central Queensland ambulance station officer said strong relationships have ensured quality and safety in delivery of ambulance services

        Some people just should not breed

        premium_icon Some people just should not breed

        Opinion Why children must be removed from toxic homes

        Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        premium_icon Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        News Police officer to celebrity chef among nominees

        No more special treatment for the outback shires

        premium_icon No more special treatment for the outback shires

        News Community leaders are hopeful the region’s businesses will get a boost with...