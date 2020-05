Queensland Ambulance Service attended the crash on the Leichhardt Highway, near Banana.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after his car rolled on a major highway south of Rockhampton this morning.

At 3.29am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichhardt Highway, near Banana.

A man was assessed on scene with back pain and minor arm injuries.

He was transported to Moura Community Hospital in a stable condition.