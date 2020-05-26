Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An elderly man pulled a gun on paramedics trying to assist him on Monday.
An elderly man pulled a gun on paramedics trying to assist him on Monday.
News

Elderly man pulls gun on paramedics

by Christine McGinn for AAP
26th May 2020 11:44 AM

A "combative" elderly man pulled a gun on a paramedic coming to his aid as he lay in bed in Melbourne's west.

The 82-year-old was believed to be having a neurological episode when two paramedics went to his home on Monday.

As the paramedics prepared to transport him out of the house and get the stretcher ready, he turned on them.

"He has become a bit combative and has reached back behind his pillow in his bed and produced a revolver and pointed it one of the paramedics," Victorian Ambulance Union general secretary Danny Hill told Melbourne radio 3AW on Tuesday.

"Luckily, the (male) paramedic was able to disarm the patient - he's leapt onto the patient and then he could disarm him."

An elderly patient held a gun to two paramedics in Victoria yesterday.
An elderly patient held a gun to two paramedics in Victoria yesterday.

The male paramedic and his female colleague enacted the duress function on their radios, calling police. The male paramedic is understood to have told Mr Hill there were no warning signs.

Mr Hill said it was lucky no one was harmed in the "terrifying" incident, proving how dangerous the job can be.

"Our members work in an uncontrolled environment … you go in and just don't know what people have in their homes, their bedrooms, knives and swords and all sorts of things," Mr Hill said.

"An 82-year-old man lying in his bed is probably not one you'd expect to produce such a dangerous weapon."

Originally published as Man pulls gun on paramedics

More Stories

armed editors picks gun health incident paramedics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He has been breathing on his own for five days now’

        premium_icon ‘He has been breathing on his own for five days now’

        News 10-year-old CQ boy has had seven spinal surgeries since Easter Saturday on his road to recovery from accident

        Small businesses looking to fill the market gap

        premium_icon Small businesses looking to fill the market gap

        News Closure of Target Country a big blow for the Banana Shire as retail options dwindle...

        New top cop wants to make a big impact

        premium_icon New top cop wants to make a big impact

        News Baralaba’s new officer in charge lays out his future goals for both the community...

        No new cases as all children return to school

        No new cases as all children return to school

        Health Premier delivers new case details as all children return to school