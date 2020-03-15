Menu
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Crime

Man ploughs car through servo in horrifying ram raid

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
15th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
A man ploughed his car through the entrance of a petrol station last night in a horrifying ram raid.

Townsville Police were called to the Caltex on University Rd about 11.55pm last night to reports a man rammed his car through the glass doors to steal cash.

He reportedly reversed the car through the doors of the Wulguru service station before taking money from the cash register and driving off in the same car.

The 21-year-old Idalia man was arrested in Annandale a short time later.

Detectves are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the vicinity between 11.45pm and 12.20am and has dashcam vision to contact police.

