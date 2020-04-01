Menu
Health

Man goes missing from hospital

by Torny Miller
1st Apr 2020 8:39 AM

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a man who disappeared from the Royal Brisbane Hospital, while recovering from surgery.

Brian Dempsey, 55, was last seen leaving the RBH about 3.45pm on Tuesday. It is believed he was heading towards a bus stop.

He has not been in contact with anyone since.

Mr Dempsey, who lives in Acacia Ridge, on Brisbane's southside, is described as being Caucasian, 193cm tall and has part of his hair shaved and a significant scar on his head due to the recent surgery.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black shirt, grey tracksuit pants, black thongs and was carrying two black backpacks.

If you know where Mr Dempsey is, or can assist police in any way, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

health man missing surgery

