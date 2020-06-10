Menu
SMALL CROP: Robert Noel Hughes received a fine after growing marijuana at his home to ave a go at making cannabis oil.
News

Man fined for growing marijuana at home

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
A MAN has received a fine after he was found growing marijuana at his home.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, Robert Noel Hughes pleaded guilty to three charges including producing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court a search warrant was executed at Hughes' home on March 11.

During the search police found 10 marijuana plants, a bong and a grinder.

Sgt Burgess said Hughes told police he was growing the marijuana for medical purposes.

Hughes, who represented himself, told the court he was growing the marijuana to "have a go" at making cannabis oil.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Hughes' plea of guilty and that it came at the earliest opportunity.

Hughes received one fine of $500 for all three offences.

No convictions were recorded.

Bundaberg News Mail

