Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The incident happened at a Sunnybank residence. (File picture)
The incident happened at a Sunnybank residence. (File picture)
News

Man fatally shot by police after setting himself alight

by Shiloh Payne & Elise Williams
7th Apr 2020 6:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after he was shot by police during a dramatic incident where he set himself on fire at Sunnybank Hills in Brisbane's south overnight.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a private residence on Wynne St at 9pm where a man was pouring fuel over himself and a house.

However, he left before police arrived.

He was located in a carpark on nearby McCullough St by police patrolling the area about 10pm.

It is alleged the 43-year-old man had covered himself in fuel, set himself alight and ran at police, who fired a fatal shot to his chest.

Police extinguished the man and rendered first aid immediately but he died a short time later.

A crime scene has been declared as an investigation by the Ethical Standards Command continues on behalf of the Coroner.

The investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Investigations into the reported disturbance at the Wynne Street residence continue.

Originally published as Man fatally shot by police after setting himself alight

More Stories

fatal shooting police police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our solar farm project heats up with build date released

        premium_icon Our solar farm project heats up with build date released

        Business Central Queensland's Rodds Bay solar farm is expected to be one of Australia's largest and that means good things for power customers.

        Region to forego $100,000 rally

        premium_icon Region to forego $100,000 rally

        News Banana Shire will miss out on thousands of visitors with annual event cancelled

        Moura businesses play vital role in student development

        Moura businesses play vital role in student development

        News More than 60 guests come together to say thanks and celebrate

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        News Cruise ship deaths, long queues at the border, questions over tests