Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dead, motorcyclist critical after crashes

29th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man is dead and another is in a critical condition following separate crashes in southeast Queensland overnight.

A 31-year-old man has died after his car left the road and hit a power pole on Springfield Rd at Burpengary.

The Morayfield man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Earlier in the night, a motorcyclist was left in a critical condition following an accident at Hillcrest, south of Brisbane.

Police say that about 8.15pm, a Harley-Davidson motorbike was travelling west on Johnson Rd when it hit a medium strip.

The rider then lost control and hit a sign post.

The Brisbane man, who is in his 40s, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating both accidents.

Originally published as Man dead, motorcyclist critical after crashes

burpengary crash fatality morayfield motorcycle crash princess alexandra hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        premium_icon 750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        News MORE than a million people have voted early in Queensland's local governement elections which have been overshadowed by the threat of coronavirus.

        ‘I thought someone would stand’

        premium_icon ‘I thought someone would stand’

        News Re-elected councillor can’t recall a time when a mayor was elected unopposed in...

        VOTE NOW: Top 3 places to grab takeaway

        VOTE NOW: Top 3 places to grab takeaway

        News VOTE NOW: Here are your nominations for the best places to grab takeaway in the...

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight