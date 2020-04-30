Menu
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead. (AAP Image/James Ross)
Man charged with woman’s DV murder

by Cormac Pearson
30th Apr 2020 7:21 AM
A 50-year-old man has been charged with the domestic violence murder of a woman after she was found dead inside a house in a suburb north of Brisbane.

A crime scene was declared after the 45-year-old woman was found dead in a Narangba house just after 4pm yesterday.

Her body was originally found during a welfare check at an address on Hemlock Court.

The scene was first thought to be non-suspicious but the circumstances of the investigation changed overnight.

Investigations led police to a nearby residence where a 50-year-old man who was known to the woman was arrested.

The man was this morning charged with murder (domestic violence offence) and will appear in Pine Rivers Court today.

