Man charged with breaching COVID restrictions

A 36 year-old man will be appearing in Biloela Magistrates on July 15 charged with breaching the COVID restrictions and a domestic violence order.

Biloela police Acting Senior Sergeant and Officer in Charge Colin McLean said the incident occurred at a private residence on April 12.

Despite this arrest, Snr Sgt McLean said it has been pleasing to see the high rate of compliance with the Chief Health Officer’s directions which has resulted in the Banana Shire being included in the declared area for the accelerated easing of restrictions.

“No infringement notices have been issued by police in Biloela,” Snr Sgt McLean said.

“It is important for the public to remain vigilant and follow the updated directions as they change.

“It is definitely the case that everyone has a role to play and we would all prefer not having tighter restrictions.”

Snr Sgt McLean said that police were initially taking an approach to educate rather than fine people when the restrictions first came in.

Biloela police have now been incorporating compliance checks on businesses and monitoring the community generally as part of their normal patrols.

Snr Sgt McLean added that the new classification of outback areas in Queensland and how far residents can travel for recreational activity has been a source of confusion for a number of residents.

As a resident in an outback area in Queensland, you can travel up to 500 kilometres for a recreational activity but only within the outback area.

Residents can travel for an essential purpose outside of the outback area such as attending a medical appointment in Gladstone or Rockhampton.

“At this point in time, we can’t go out of the ‘outback’ area for non essential travel including recreational activities such as going to the beach,” Snr Sgt McLean said.

“It is intended at this time not to have residents from our area mingling freely with other areas and potentially bring the virus back resulting in tighter restrictions again.

“Police are regularly fielding inquiries regarding what is and isn’t essential travel.

“Generally everyone that police have been speaking to are understanding of the reasons behind the restrictions and have been doing their part.”