Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west in 2019.
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west in 2019.
Crime

Cops charge man over New Year's brawl killing

15th May 2020 11:21 AM

A man has been charged as homicide squad detectives continue their investigation into the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west on New Year's Eve.

Mr Velasquez, 42, was discovered with severe head injuries in the stairwell of a Girraween unit block on the afternoon of December 30 following reports a group of men was fighting.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Several search warrants have been executed at properties at Granville and at Moree during the investigation, with dozens of mobile phones seized as well as "items relevant to the investigation", police said on Friday.

A 49-year-old Moree man was arrested on Thursday and taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with being an accessory after the fact of the wounding of a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police will allege in court that the man was the driver of the vehicle seen leaving the Girraween unit block after the assault in December last year.

He was refused bail to appear at Moree Local Court on Friday.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man charged over Sydney NYE brawl death

court crime vergel velasquez

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remembered for being positive influence on others

        premium_icon Remembered for being positive influence on others

        News Former newspaper man Peter Bates was selflessness and had a willingness to help others.

        Why Australia may have turned corner on job losses

        premium_icon Why Australia may have turned corner on job losses

        News Job opportunities slashed in half last month but it's not all gloom

        Firm goes bust after 20 years of hiring out heavy equipment

        premium_icon Firm goes bust after 20 years of hiring out heavy equipment

        Business Rabco Plant Hire has gone into administration

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues